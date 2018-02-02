Kasungu Teachers College students on strike for overdue practice allowances

Kasungu Teachers College students who are on teaching practices in different Central Eastern Education Division Zone districts are boycotting their work due to unpaid allowances.

According to some of the student teachers they are supposed to receive a monthly allowance of K 20, 000, but it has been four months without getting them.

One of the affected students, Tuntufye Chiona said they are feeling the burden of not getting the allowances as they have no money to buy food and other stuffs in the schools they were placed.

“We are disappointed with this because our fellow TTC students from other colleges like Karonga have received and they do receive every month,” said Chiona.

Central Eastern Education Division Manager, Billy Chikhwana Banda conceded that the issue is true, but assured that it is being worked upon.

“Due to failure of the institution to collect all students account numbers, the allowances were not disbursed, but, soon they will get them as their cheque has been processed and it is already at the accountant general,” said Banda.

Students on teaching practices across the country usually receive monthly allowances for their upkeep. Meanwhile other Teachers Training Colleges have been paid except Kasungu.

