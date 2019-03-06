Kau-Kau Tigers to secure new sponsorship

One of the country’s oldest football clubs, Tigers, is on the verge of securing a new sponsorship deal ahead of the 2019 season.

The club parted ways with Bakhressa Grain and Milling Company which was sponsoring the club under the name Azam Tigers.

Club Chairperson, Sydney Chikoti, disclosed that Tigers football players will now breathe a new lease of life as the new sponsorship will boost their fight for the league and cup honours in the 2019 season.

Chikoti could not come out clear on the new sponsorship, saying negotiations were still under way but at an advanced staged.

He conceded that the going has been so tough for ‘Kau-Kau’ without sound sponsorship resulting in selling players to other clubs and failing to finish in the top eight.

“We are talking to a few potential sponsors. We can positively say that we are in advanced stages. We cannot talk about exact amounts now but suffice to say that Tigers will always be there,” explained Chikoti.

The club has failed to finish in the top eight of the TNM Super League for the past two seasons.

Recently, the club’s Technical Director Robin Alufandika unveiled Gerald ‘Yellowman’ Phiri as the team’s head coach this season.

The team was founded in the late 70s and was formerly known as Admarc Tigers when it was sponsored by Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc).

Former outstanding players for Admarc Tigers include goalkeeper Clement Mkwalula, defenders Felix Nyirongo, Rodgers Nyirongo, midfielders Jonathan Billie, Chiuseni Chipeta, and striker Macdonald Singo.

