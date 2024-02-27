Kawale says 94% of farmers have used their inputs under current AIP: “We are not resting.”

At least 94 percent of smallholder farmers have redeemed their farm inputs under the 2023–2024 Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) in the country.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale said today that “we won’t close until we complete deliveries.”

Meanwhile, Traditional Authority Chidothe of Thyolo said about 5,522 beneficiaries from Sub-TAs Mangazi, Kamoto, Ntetha, TAs Ngolongoliwa, Boyidi, January, and Chimaliro are yet to access their inputs under the Goliati zone.

In 2023/2024 growing season 1.5 million farmers were set to buy two bags of fertiliser and seeds, while 9,750 farmers are redeeming goats at a contributory price of K15,000 each.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!