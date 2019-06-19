Kazombo defeats DPP’s Chilenga to win first deputy speaker, UDF’s Adams unopposed second deputy

An independent member of parliament for Kasungu East Madalitso Kazombo has been elected First Deputy Speaker with 99 votes against 89 for Democratic Progressive Party’s Chitipa South MP Werani Chilenga.

Kazombo was chosen in a secret ballot.

The elections were presided by new Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara after she was earlier elected to head the legislative arm of government, becoming the country’s first woman speaker.

Aisha Mambo-Adams, MP for Mangochi Nkungulu for United Democratic Front (UDF) was declared Second Deputy Speaker without a formal vote. She had no competitor.

Mambo-Adams, 45, grew up in Chiwaula Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chimwala im Mangochi where she was raised in an Islamic way of life.

After the secondary education, she joined teaching in 1994 up to six years then she joined Radio Islam in 2000 becoming one of the first voices on the radio.

While broadcasting, however, she felt something was missing. She had the experience, but no papers. This drove her to join Blantyre International University (BIU) for a degree.

There were 190 MPs who participated in the process to elect the next speaker and two deputies.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda presided over the swearing in of the Speaker and the two deputies.

They took an oath of office and allegiance.

