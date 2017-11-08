Keeper Swini doubtful of joining Malawi camp

Malawi national team and Mozambican based HBC Songo international goalkeeper Charles Swini is very doubtful whether he’s going to be available in the Flanes squad testing match against Lesotho as he is the only foreign based player who is yet to joing the camp.

Swini was on the list of eleven professional players who were invited to start Flames training in readiness for Lesotho freindly match scheduled for November 11 at Bingu National Stadium.

According to Flames Team Manager James Sangala the former Silver Strikers and Escom United goal minder was expected to arrive in the country on Monday but he failed to make it and he later communicated to the team that he might join the team on Wednesday as he was busy negotiating with his club on renewing his contract which has been expired.

“At first he told us that he will finish everything by Tuesday and jet in on Wednesday but he also called us on Tuesday afternoon and informed us that he is doubting if will manage to come on Wednesday since he’s yet to finalise the deal. We are planning to do another follow up with him on Wednesday in order to hear his final confimation,” said Sangala.

Currently the goalkeepers who are in Flames camp are Richard Chipuwa, Brighton Munthali and Charles Thom.

The foreign based players which have joined the team are Schumacker Kuwali, Gerald Phiri Junior, Limbikani Mzamva, Atusaye Nyondo, Robert Ng’ambi, Gabadinho Mhango, John Banda, Chawanangwa Kawonga, Dalitso Dailesi and Robin Ngalande.

