Kell Kay dares Malawi music icon  Lucius Banda

He is an unsurpassed jewel in the new age music crown. Without an iota of doubt, he has got it all; the eye-pleasing good looks, lip-licking persona, the heart-and soul conquering voice, the swagger and well, the brains – but that’s not all – he has unrivaled fortitude!

The artist is as handsome as an ancient chiseled Greek god and many a woman’s dream bloke and when he sings he conquers every Jim and Jack.

There aren’t many young men his age that make your heart scamper and your head go gagga. His voice, so silky and his vocal range insanely higher he sounds as soulful as the legendary traditional artist Allan Namoko and neosoul artiste the music grand master, Wambali Mkandawire.

His contemporary lyrical writing prowess makes one want to tap their feet like a mix of a younger Lulu and a jiving Lucius Banda but Malawi’s multi-award winning Afro-pop and R’n’B crooner, Kell Kay real name Kelly Kambwiri isn’t about bootlegging and mashing old genres into new, rather he is into creating something that’s entirely new and more or so challenging.

The Lilongwe born ‘Mr Yesu’ hitmaker, Kell Kay is taking up a huge new challenge, the biggest music project of his career as he takes on Malawi’s current biggest music icon of all times, Lucius Banda who is popularly known as Soldier in doing a collabo remix of one of the Balaka based songster’s greatest anthems, a 2007 chart-bursting banger, Zidzayenda (Wakwatiwa bwenzi langa, moyo winawo mwinatu Zidzayenda)

Kell Kay who was born at Likuni Mission Hospital on May 20th twenty five years ago said: “I have always loved Lucius Banda music since I was young and this song, Zidzayenda is my favourite Lucius Banda song of all time. It is a big tune and I want to put my name and voice on it, so help me God.”

“He is a living legend and to sing with him one of the best songs he ever produced is an honour for me and I will do it justice as I will put a Kell Kay touch to it.”

The Juju singer says he believes that the new Zidzayenda remix will not just be a blend of the old and the new, rather it will be a smashing hit adding that the Mabala composer is a versatile artist who can sing anything with anyone.

Said Kell Kay: “Nothing exists without context. People will always try to get comparisons, but for me, I am taking this challenge to fulfil my dream and that is to sing with one of my idols and after Sir Lucius Banda, I would love to take on his legendary brother, Paul Banda.”

The Milandu singing sensation who is a final year Business Management at Malawi Adventist University explains that his decision to a collaboration remix of Lucius Banda’s Zidzayenda is purely artistic as a ploy to challenge himself and work outside his comfort zone.

Lucius Banda, who is also Member of Parliament for Balaka North and has more albums under his belt than any musician in Malawian music history said: “I am excited to work with Kell Kay. He is so talented, and I love his music. He has a full package. The young man is humble and destined for stardom. He just needs proper direction and discipline to soar high.”

“For me, music is not about fitting in or about belonging to a specific music segment. I do me and as I am still learning, I am still finding my true self. I work so hard to get the best out of me and I compete with myself.”

Kell Kay is scheduled to travel to the UK to perform at this year’s 54th Malawi national Independence Celebrations to be hosted by Malawi Derby Association in conjunction with Malawi Association UK and in partnership with the Malawi High Commission in London on July 7t 2018.

