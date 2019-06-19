Kell Kay, Namadingo to perform in Leeds-UK at Malawi independence celebrations

Gospel artist Patience Namadingo and Malawi’s hip-hop top artist Kell Kay, real name Kelly Kambwiri, are set to share the stage at 55th Malawi independence celebration in Leeds, England to be held on Saturday July 6, organisers have confirmed.

Both Patrick Taulo and Howard Sichinga from Malawi Leeds Association confirmed to Nyasa Times that they are bringing Namadingo to perform at the dinner and dance of the celebrations to be held at Elland Road, Leeds United Football stadium (Norman Hunter Suite) from 18:00 -00:30.

The organisers have also said they have added Kell Kay – who is already visiting in the UK – to perform at the show.

“We are having headline act Patience Namadingo and Kelly Kay will also be performing,” Sichinga said.

Namadingo, the award-winning artist, confirmed he will be in United Kingdom to perform ait the Leeds celebrations.

“I have been invited by the Malawi association for our country’s independence celebrations on 6 July,” he said.

Kell Kay has also said he has agreed to perform at Elland Road for the Malawi independence celebrations.

“I will perform and give Malawians good celebrations,” he said.

Kell Kay’s career can be traced to 2014 when he dropped his first single, Ndilore Ndipite. Having ended the year on a good note, he returned in 2015 with the release Ndikadzavala Ovololo and Tiye, a love song.

His collaboration with Martse in Mwano, arguably one of the biggest hits of 2015 took Kell to greater heights proving that he has a knack for this art.

In Mwano, Kell is that prominent voice on the chorus that sings; “Ndizonsezanga (Mwanoo), Mumtimamwangaine (Mwano), SindiperekampatasoeehMwano (eehMwano).”

Mwano won him the Song of the Year Award in that year’s edition of the Urban Music People (UMP) awards. The same awards crowned him the Best R ‘n’ B Artist in 2015 and 2016.

According to Taulo, the Malawi independence celebrations will start with a football tournament involving Malawian teams from UK at South Leeds stadium (also known as John Charles Sports Centre) Full Astro pitch in the morning.

“Prizes and trophies will be presented to teams after the tournament,” said Taulo.

He said they have also organised independence prayers to take place at the same John Charles Sports Centre in the Grand suite from 12:00.

On his part, Leeds-based Pastor Edgar Chibaka disclosed that after the prayers there would be a gospel concert.

