Kell Kay repays Standard Bank of Malawi with new song, ‘It can be’

Malawi’s celebrated R ‘n’ B star, Kell Kay, on Saturday night unveiled a new song, ‘It can be’, as a gesture of appreciation to Standard Bank for sponsoring his final live show before his engagement with his sweetheart Tamanda the following day.

‘It can be’ is a song that urges Malawians to embrace the endless possibilities around them in a quest to achieve their life goals.

Earlier in the week Kell Kay had succumbed to public demand on a socialite platform, Mikozi Network, for one more performance before he confirmed it with a ring. However, the show looked a non-starter three days to its scheduled day after the musician complained of lack of financial support to mobilize his band for the live show.

While the social media frenzy was growing rapidly, Standard Bank got wind of it and responded with a promise to sponsor the live show at Mikozi official Facebook page. Even sweeter for Kell Kay was the offer to use one of the bank’s branches for the live performance.

The ambience of the venue must have ignited the gusto in him as he dished out one of his best performances in recent memory.

Introducing the song, Kell Kay expressed gratitude to the bank for coming to his rescue when his fans badly wanted him to engage them in a live show.

“I have composed this song IT CAN BE to appreciate what Standard Bank has done to ensure that I and my band perform for our fans and that we do it from this wonderful place,” said the 27 year old musician who also doubles as songwriter.

The show itself, lasting some 30 minutes, was a cocktail of Kell Kay’s popular songs and attracted a wave of excitement among thousands of fans who watched it.

One fan, Will Kabira, applauded both the artist and the bank while calling for more of this kind of arrangement in future.

“The vocals are very nice. I think Standard Bank should do this often.”

Mikozi itself called the show record breaking because of the type of venue. This was the first time for a live show on Mikozi platform to be beamed from a banking hall.

