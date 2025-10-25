Kelly Kay, Eli Njuchi, others to spice NBM plc family day gig in LL

Music, laughter, and splendour will fill Peak Gardens in Lilongwe on Sunday as top local artists Kelly Kay, Eli Njuchi, Praise Umali, Fada Moti, and Temwa take the stage for a day packed with entertainment, fun, and relaxation.

The performances will headline National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc’s Family Day, a celebration designed to appreciate employees, customers, and stakeholders while promoting work-life balance and community engagement.

The event, to be hosted by renowned MBC Radio 2 DJ, Joy Nathu, is scheduled to run from 6 am to 5 pm and promises a vibrant mix of live music, cultural showcases, and wellness activities for all ages.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, said the Family Day underscores the Bank’s appreciation of its people and its commitment to shared growth.

“We are taking time to celebrate the people behind our success, our employees, their families, and our customers. This event reflects our dedication to work-life balance and the importance of building lasting relationships. It’s also an opportunity to celebrate Mo626, which has transformed digital banking in Malawi by offering secure and convenient financial solutions,” said Hiwa.

Apart from the music performances, the event will also feature yoga sessions, financial literacy games for children, and a relaxation lounge for families to unwind.

“NBM plc has always valued its people and the communities it serves. This Family Day is about deepening that connection and celebrating success together,” said Hiwa.

Excitement has already spread among customers following the Bank’s announcement on its social media pages.

One enthusiastic follower, Theressa Mwamande, said she is eager to attend and praised NBM plc for going beyond banking.

“I am really excited about this Family Day. It’s a wonderful idea that shows NBM plc cares about its customers beyond banking. It will be a great chance to relax, meet others, and enjoy quality time with family,” said Mwamande.

Adding to the excitement, Umali confirmed his performance through his page, writing: “Live with my band this coming Sunday, 16 pa Mo Family Day at Peak with National Bank of Malawi plc.”

The event will also feature raffle draws, three-legged and sack races, karaoke sessions, and fun categories such as Best Dressed Family and Most Enthusiastic Team.

Children will enjoy bouncy castles, face painting, and arts and crafts, ensuring fun for everyone.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :