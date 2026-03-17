Kenani’s Question Sparks Fierce Debate Over Malawi’s Mineral Future

A blunt question from social media activist Onjezani Kenani is now forcing Malawi into an uncomfortable but necessary national conversation: who really benefits from the country’s minerals?

At the centre of the storm is the rapidly advancing Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Lilongwe—touted as one of the world’s largest and most strategic mineral discoveries. But as global deals pile up, so do concerns that Malawi may be watching from the sidelines of its own resource boom.

Kenani’s challenge is as simple as it is explosive:

If Kasiya is truly a “world-class” asset capable of transforming Malawi’s economy, why are the biggest deals being signed with foreign corporations—while Malawian entities remain largely absent?

It’s a question that cuts deeper than politics. It goes straight to the architecture of power, profit, and control.

In March 2026, Australia-listed Sovereign Metals signed a high-profile offtake agreement with Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co. for 70,000 tonnes of rutile annually.

This is not an isolated deal.

Mining heavyweight Rio Tinto already holds a 15 percent stake in the project. Meanwhile, U.S.-based trader Traxys is also locked into supply arrangements.

On paper, this signals investor confidence. In reality, critics say it signals something else: a value chain that is being built almost entirely outside Malawi.

Under Malawi’s mining framework, the government is entitled to a 10 percent non-dilutable “free-carried interest.” It sounds significant—but critics argue it’s largely symbolic.

The real leverage, they say, lies elsewhere.

Equity stakes held by global corporations—and long-term supply contracts controlled by foreign firms—are where the real money and decision-making power sit.

So the question becomes uncomfortable:

Why is there no serious Malawian player at that table?

Where are local giants like Press Corporation? Where is a state-backed mining vehicle strong enough to take a meaningful stake?

Without that presence, Malawi risks being reduced to what one analyst bluntly described as “a landlord collecting rent, not a player shaping the market.”

Even more troubling for critics is the structure of the deals themselves.

By signing offtake agreements years before production—expected around 2030—Sovereign Metals is effectively locking in the buyers, prices, and pathways of Malawi’s minerals.

That has consequences.

It means that when rutile and graphite finally leave the ground, much of the value chain—from processing to global distribution—may already be controlled elsewhere.

And while Malawi has pushed for in-country processing, the real money lies further downstream.

Turning rutile into titanium products used in aerospace. Converting graphite into battery-grade anodes for electric vehicles.

Those stages? Largely destined for foreign industrial ecosystems—particularly in Japan.

To be fair, this is not a simple case of negligence or betrayal. Defenders of the current approach point to hard economic realities. The Kasiya project requires an estimated $665 million to develop. That level of capital is simply beyond the reach of most Malawian institutions.

Then there is market access.

Selling tens of thousands of tonnes of rutile annually is not like selling maize. It requires deep integration into global supply chains—something companies like Mitsui & Co. already possess. Even on the local front, there are signs of inclusion. ESCOM has been engaged on power supply—proof, supporters argue, that local participation is happening where capacity exists.

But critics are not convinced. They argue that capacity is not built by exclusion—it is built by deliberate inclusion.

What makes this debate urgent is timing. The agreements being signed today will define Malawi’s mineral economy for decades. Once equity is allocated and offtake contracts are locked in, reversing course becomes almost impossible. That is why Kenani’s question is resonating far beyond social media.

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