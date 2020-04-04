Kenya says 2 of its Covid-19 patients travelled from Malawi
Kenya’s health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday, April 4, said four people that had tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, two of them had travelled to Malawi.
The total number of patients affected by the Covid-19 disease in Kenya had risen to 126.
Of the four new patients, Mutahi stated that three are Kenyans while one is a Pakistan national.
“Two of the new cases travelled from Malawi and Pakistan while the other two contracted the virus locally,” Kagwe said.
Malawi has since recorded four cases of Covid-19 but there are fears that spread of the deadly virus were at various levels of the distribution channel.
The zero contact tracing efforts Malawi is making will have devastating consequences and the country will be overwhilmed and izi zomabisa the location of possible hot spots ndiye zitiphetsa.