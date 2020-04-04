Kenya says 2 of its Covid-19 patients travelled from Malawi

Kenya’s health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday, April 4, said four people that had tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, two of them had travelled to Malawi.

The total number of patients affected by the Covid-19 disease in Kenya had risen to 126.

Of the four new patients, Mutahi stated that three are Kenyans while one is a Pakistan national.

“Two of the new cases travelled from Malawi and Pakistan while the other two contracted the virus locally,” Kagwe said.

Malawi has since recorded four cases of Covid-19 but there are fears that spread of the deadly virus were at various levels of the distribution channel.

