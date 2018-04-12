Khato Civils on course to implement Lake Malawi water project, says Simbi Phiri

Engineering giants Khato Civils Limited say they are fully set to roll out implementation of Lake Malawi Water Supply Project, which is their flagship undertaking in the country.

This dispels a recent newspaper report that hinted of a possible withdrawal from the project after the company’s Executive Chairman, Simbi Phiri, expressed displeasure with some red tape protocols that are delaying commencement of the project.

However, Simbi Phiri has clatified to Nyasa Times that his remarks were reported out of context as the media made it sound as if the company is on the verge of pulling out from the whole deal altogether.

“Contrary to media misrepresentation of my remarks, Khato Civils is more than ready to start implementing the project. There is no way we can pull out of a project whose bid we won clean and whose implementation relies on our exclusive expertise in industry. As we speak, all necessary equipment and personnel are in the country to set the project in motion once all paperwork on financing is finalized and that should be in the foreseeable soon. As soon as funds are wired into Malawi, we will embark on the project,” he said.

Phiri added that after the article, some detractors and foreign companies were celebrating thinking that Khato was cancelling the contract.

“It has come to my attention that some of our detractors and foreign companies were celebrating thinking i am pulling out of the project, well, that is unfounded and baseless. Khato Civils will implement the project come rain or sunshine,” challenged Phiri.

Lake Malawi Water Supply Project was first conceptualized as a long-term and sustainable intervention to water problems that have been affecting the ever growing population of Lilongwe City.

The metropolis – which is Malawi’s largest and its Capital – has a population fast approaching the 2 million mark, a situation that has rendered it in dire need of stable water supply owing to worn-out infrastructure and lowering levels in water reservoirs at Kamuzu Dams in Malingunde.

The utility body, Lilongwe Water Board has since been forced to ration water supply to residences and public places on daily basis.

The project scope revolves around pumping water from Lake Malawi and supplying it to Lilongwe City in a portable state. Informed by such a scope, Khato Civils drew a plan on how water can be propelled up a gradient of almost a kilometre from low lying Salima to Lilongwe.

The project will have capacity to pump up to 100 million litres whenever required of portable water from Lake Malawi to Lilongwe City every day, putting a complete halt to problems that have affected the lifestyle and livelihoods of the capital city.

Valued at around $400 Million, it is estimated to be Africa’s largest water transfer project.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :