Khetwayo’s Essence Music signs Tiya Joan

Gospel artist Khetwayo has released a video announcing the addition of a new artist to his label Essence Music.

The announcement follows a statement made in an email sent to his fans at the beginning of this year where he promised he would go on tour as well as introduce new artists to the Essence Music roster.

The new artist, Tiya Joan is making a name for herself on the spoken word poetry scene.

Joan boosts of performances at a number of high profile events such as The Gateway Sounds of Christmas organised by MPICO, Rhema Bash, and Behind Closed Doors which was organised by Sapitwa Poetry.

“Tiya Joan is a multi-talented artist” said Khetwayo, “she does spoken word and she can also sing and rap.”

The Essence Music label boss knewJoan during his time at Chancellor College where they served together in Kingdom Movement which is popularly known as KMT.

Tiya featured on KMT’s ‘Mission-Ally’ album released in 2016 when she was at the College.

Asked whether we should expect anything soon, Tiya Joan said “I have just finished working on a 4 piece spoken word project which will be released under Essence Music.”

The title of the project is ‘Fierce Redemption’ and we are informed that recording was completed late last year.

“I am working on some videos that will be released together with the audio for the project, hence the delay.” said Tiya Joan.

According to Tiya, Fierce Redemption is a very personal project as it expresses her faith journey as well as her life journey.

“I want my art to bear witness to all God has done for me, through me and to me. That’s why you should always expect some transparency in my work” said Tiya.

The project was recorded and produced by well known producer, AK and is due for release in March, 2018.

Khetwayo started 2018 on a high. Having started the Mdidi wa Jehovah Tour with Faith Mussa.

