Khumbo Kachali lambasts Mulhakho wa Alhomwe’s hypocrisy: “You’re bitter because your kindred is no longer president”

Malawi’s former Vice President Khumbo Hastings Kachali has accused the leadership of the Mulhakho wa Alhomwe tribal grouping of being bitter because the incumbent Head of State does not come from their ethnic tribe.

Kachali was reacting to reports that the grouping has opted not to invite President Dr. Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to the event under the pretext that it wants the President to save public resources.

The grouping said it wants Chakwera to direct the estimated K53 million that could have been spent on the trip to other equally importance matters.

However, Kachali has lambasted the Mulhakho wa Alhomwe leadership for politicizing the impending annual cultural festival slated for Chonde Ground in Mulanji in October 2022.

He described the excuse as lame and foolish, wondering why the grouping allowed former Presidents Bingu wa Mutharika and Peter Mutharika to attend the event without questioning the budget for their trips.

“Obviously, President Chakwera will not even ‘miss’ attending the event as he has just too much on his lap but it should be put on record that Presidents Bingu Wa Mutharika and recently Peter Mutharika used to attend these functions using state resources. Why did it not appear to Mulhako wa Alhomwe then that those resources could have otherwise been used in other so called important areas?” he asked.

“In fact, agents of the Mulhako Wa Alhomwe indulged in criminal behaviour stealing from City Councils and NAC to divert public resources to finance this event. Where were you then? These babyish antics only point to the fact that you are a political grouping, a branch of the now very feeble DPP masquerading as a cultural establishment,” added the former Veep.

Kachali alleged that the decision the tribal grouping has taken is a clear demonstration that it is in pain after their kindred was ousted of power.

“Truth is that you are in pain because a Lhomwe is no longer president of this nation, but it was and is still very childish to think that only Lhomwes should be presidents. As a country, we need to move beyond tribes if we are to make any progress in socioeconomic development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kachali has expressed his detest for “these cultural groupings in as much as I belong to one.”

“I do not fully support these institutions as they serve mainly to divide us.”

