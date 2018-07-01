Kunkuyu says ‘honour but never a shock’ to be appointed MCP campaign director

Moses Kunkuyu, former Minister of Information in the Joyce Banda administration, has said it has “been and honour but never a shock” to be appointed opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) campaign director, and has since said that he believes he will propel the party to victory in the next elections.

Kunkuyu, Nyasa Times understands, was appointed to manage MCP’s campaign following a full National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that convened recently.

The party had distributed positions to all regions but had left certain positions to be decided by NEC at the party convention earlier this year.

Kunkuyu said he was honored that his party believed in him.

He said: “Appointing me as the Director of Campaign is in synch with the party’s philosophy of empowering the youth and setting a smooth transition into a manageable future of this country. It’s not about Moses Kunkuyu but about the future of this country which I believe we represent.

“I love this country and I dream of a bright future where my children and their children will live happily than we do. It’s everyone’s responsibility to be part of the shaping of that future and when called to such a duty, I am always available.”

The founder of pressure group Transformation Alliance (TA) said he started campaign from word go.

“This work involves a lot of reading and planning. Podium work for me is the last though not least. I am in for a completely different kind of Campaign that resonates with the generational aspirations,” said Kunkuyu.

According to Kunkuyu, he said he would not lay bare his campaign strategies but was confident MCP would make it to the next government.

“Come May 21 MCP will be voted into government with smiles and rays on People’s faces,” he said.

He denied allegations made by legislator, Peter Chakwantha, that all was not well in the party when he dumped it saying it was not true.

“I would have been inclined to agree if it were before the convention but after the convention there is peace and tranquility in the Party. All efforts are now concentrated towards forming the next government and giving hope to our youthful generation. But exercising ones right of association is one of the strengths of MCP now,” said Kunkuyu, who urged Malawians to go register and vote.

