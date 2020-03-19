Kutsaira biggest casualty in Malawi Cabinet overhaul: Chanjo, Mwambande axed

Bintony Kutsaira, who was Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Minister, is the biggest casualty in newly hired Cabinet as he has been dropped with President Peter Mutharika moving around several others and drafted in new faces in a bloated team from 20 to 23 full ministers and 9 deputies.

Kutsaira, who was also Central Region governor of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)—finds himself out in the cold twice in one week after being removed in governor’s office and replaced with David Kambalame.

No reasons were given for Kutsaira’s sacking. He could immediately comment.

Also sacked is Nkhotakota North East legislator, Martha Lunji Mhone Chanjo, who was Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation. She has been replaced by Mangochi South legislator Lilian Patel of the United Democratic Party (UDF), the party which is in electoral alliance with DPP.

President Mutharika has since splitted the ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining into two with UDF president Atupele Muluzi taking portfolio of Minister of Energy while former Speaker Henry Chimunthu Banda becoming Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.

Another casualty is Mwangasula Mwambande, a member of parliament for Karonga North, who was Deputy Minister of Nataural Resources, Energy and Mining.

Mwambande has been replaced by Welani Chilenga, who is now Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.

President Mutharika has also hired Clement Chiwaya, former UDF Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central Constituency, as Minister of Persons with Disability and the Elderly – a position he once served.

New faces in the cabinet include two presidential advisors; Mary Clara Makungwa, Minister of Population Planning and Social Welfare and DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey as Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Another new face is firebrand politician, Rumphi East MP Kamlepo Kalua as Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development replacing Symon Vuwa Kaunda who has been moved to become Minister of Environment, Tourism and Wildlife.

Member of Parliament for Thyolo South West Chimwemwe Chipungu has also got his maiden appointment in Cabinet as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

Esther Majaza who was Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has been moved to become Deputy Minister of Irrigation and Water Development.

Controversial DPP regional governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, who was Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Work has been elevated to full Minister of Irrigation and Water Development.

