Lanjesi shines at Nyasa Awards: Bullets best defender, player of the season

Nyasa Big Bullets captain John Lanjesi shined and had a memorable night after scooping two awards at a glamorous Nyasa Big Bullets Gala Night Awards held on Friday night 29th March 2019 at the Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

The event was aimed at rewarding the most outstanding players during the 2018 soccer season.

Lanjesi formerly of Civil Sporting FC was decorated with the best defender accolade beating off Yamikani Fodya and Bashir Maunde category.

Speaking after the award in an interview monitored on Mibawa Television, Lanjesi was short of words.

“I don’t know what to say, a thing like this has never happened to me before and I just thankful” said Lanjesi.

The award of best goalkeeper went to Rabson Chiyenda, Chiukepo Msowoya best striker whereas Malawi Under 23 International Mike Mkwate was voted as the best midfielder.

Acting C.E.O Fleetwood Haiya received the Chairmans award while Stone Mwamadi received an award of best Supporters Director.

All the best players went home with a trophy and K300,000.00 cash prize each while Lanjesi cut home an extra K500,000.00 ontop K300,000.00 for being voted as the most exceptional player of the season.

Meanwhile, Captain Lanjesi has promised all Bullets a successful and fruitful 2019 season.

On his part, Haiya expressed vote of thanks to all Bullets Supporters whom he dedicated with the Chairman’s award.

The club pumped in the organisation of the gala night a whooping K15 million.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :