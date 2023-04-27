Lawi faces Awilo at an exclusive dinner and dance

Afro-Jazz Musician, Francis Phiri popularly known as Lawi and Congolese Rhumba Star, Awilo Longomba are expected to share the stage at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Saturday, 29 April, 2023.

Dubbed Exclusive dinner and dance, the event has been organized by Lawi in partnership with Umodzi Park.

Speaking in an interview Umodzi Park Sales and Marketing Manager Matamando Chagunda said they have touched base in terms of preparations and people should expect one of the amazing events this year.

Chagunda said they have been preparing for this event for a long time and they anticipate nothing but the best.

“We are excited that the event is finally here and all the preparations are done. We have always wanted to see Awilo performing here in Malawi and looking how the tickets are selling, it shows many people are also ready for the event,” She said

She said, the event has been organized in a unique way where apart from having dinner during the event, those who have bought VVIP tickets will also have an opportunity to take one on one pictures with Awilo and Lawi on the red carpet.

However, Lawi said he has done enough homework and he is geared up for an electric performance saying people will not regret.

Slated to start at 6 O’clock in the evening, the show will attract an entry fee of K20, 000 standard, K40, 000 VIP and K70, 000 VVIP, dinner inclusive.

The event has also attracted many sponsors including Castel Malawi.

