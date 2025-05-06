Lawless Chief? TA Chindi Sparks Chaos, Defies High Court Over Chieftaincy Wrangle

In a bold and controversial display of power, Traditional Authority (TA) Chindi of Mzimba has thrown an entire community into disarray after defying a High Court order and illegally dethroning a long-serving Group Village Headman—a move critics are calling an outright abuse of authority.

At the heart of the scandal is the removal of Aaron Nyirenda, who served as Inkosana David Nyirenda for 31 years, and the sudden imposition of Lifeyo Nyirenda, a junior relative from the youngest family line—sparking uproar, arrests, and community unrest in Kapando, Euthini.

A Chief Unchecked

Despite the Mzuzu High Court issuing an injunction on 5th March 2025 to stop the chief from recognizing Lifeyo Nyirenda, TA Chindi has blatantly ignored the order. In a shocking move on 5th May 2025, Chindi dispatched his aide Mulinda Jere to publicly declare that Lifeyo remains Inkosana—a direct challenge to the judiciary and a slap in the face of the rule of law.

Local leaders and residents now accuse TA Chindi of acting like he’s above the law, raising serious questions about impunity and unchecked traditional power.

The Fallout: Suspensions, Arrests, and Silencing of Dissent

The chief’s actions have led to a cascade of chaos:

13 young men supporting Aaron were arrested—but later released.

12 village headmen were suspended for siding with Aaron Nyirenda.

An attempt to appeal to Inkosi Yamakhosi M’mbelwa V was thwarted by Chindi’s enforcer Lumbani Jere.

Even after the High Court reinstated Aaron and the suspended village headmen, Chindi has refused to include them on the honorarium and continues to bar them from their rightful duties.

A Community Fighting Back

In an inspiring show of unity, the people of Kapando pooled together money through piece works to hire a lawyer for Aaron, resulting in the successful injunction. Yet, even with the court’s backing, justice remains elusive under a chief who appears determined to bulldoze his will at any cost.

Rule of Law on the Line

As the situation intensifies, locals and legal experts warn that TA Chindi’s actions set a dangerous precedent. If a traditional leader can defy a court order without consequence, what does it mean for justice, governance, and citizen rights in Malawi?

This is no longer just a village feud—this is about whether the law still reigns supreme, or whether powerful individuals can trample it at will.

