Lawyer, client on each other’s necks: Mwalabu accusing Taulo of swindling him

Former Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) student, Moses Michael Mwalabu, and private practice lawyer, Oscar Asima Taulo, are on each other’s necks over allegations the latter has levelled against Taulo.

Mwalabu – a proud former street kid – is accusing Taulo of swindling him over K3 million in legal costs he was awarded by the court in a case he was tussling with LUANAR management over his dismissal from the college just as he was about to graduate.

He told Nyasa Times in an interview on Thursday evening that he has been to the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and the Office of the Ombudsman, but he is yet to get the much-sought after assistance.

“I thought that Taulo could have a heart and feel sorry for me because I have nothing to start from after graduating from college. I am struggling with life,” complained Mwalabu.

Taulo confirmed to have represented Mwalabu, but parried away his claims, saying the then client had no share in what was awarded by the court.

“The court awarded lawyer’s fees known as party and party costs, which according to agreements and legal practitioners fees we are entitled to keep. He went to complain to Malawi Law Society where he was properly advised that we were entitled to keep the fees,” explained the legal practitioner.

Taulo threatened legal action against his former client.

“I am going to sue him for defamation. It is very sad that someone that had nothing and could not afford even lawyer’s fees but I helped him has decided to embarrass me. Mwalabu was about to take his life if I had not encouraged him and gave him hope,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mwalabu said he has left everything in the hands of the Ombudsman to investigate and give proper direction.

