Lawyer Dossi eyes FA Malawi post

Lawyer Felister Dossi says she will contest for Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive member position during the association’s elections in December.

Dossi, who previously served as executive member in the Malawi Law Society, is a football enthusiast and has been following the game from the time her father, former sports minister Moses Dossi, was a football commentator as ‘man on the touchline’.

Expressing her interest for FAM post, Felister Dossi satd she has a passion to serve in the football governing body.

Dossi is currently head of legal services and loan recoveries at NBS Bank.

