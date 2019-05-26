Lawyer Kaonga asks court to remove Malawi presidential election results injunction

The State and the Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) have applied to the High Court to discharge and injunction obtained by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Saturday ordering MEC not to release results of the presidential vote until a judicial review of the complaints had been heard and results from 10 districts were verified.

Lawyer Andy Chikando Kaonga of Wilkinson & Associates, filed a sworn statement in support of an application to discharge the injunction obtained by MCP and permission to commence judicial review.

The lawyers will face the judge in court Sunday morning for the matter.

In his submission, Kaonga argues that the law says complaints relating to the elections must be resolved within the maximum eight days between polling and the announcement of result.

He pointed out that since the polls were held on Tuesday May 21, MEC is therefore “within time to resolve the complaints” lodged by MCP.

MEC wants the MCP injunction set aside “with costs.”

Kaonga argues that MCP obtained permission for judicial review on “suppression of material facts.”

MECchairwoman Justice Jane Ansah said on Saturday that the presidential results would be delayed until matters cited by the court were resolved.

“Presidential results have been withheld until we resolve the issue of the court injunction which we have received. We are dealing with all complaints,” Ansah told a press briefing at the national tally Centre in Blantyre.

Another opposition presidential contender, Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima, has called for results to be annulled over “serious anomalies” reported during vote counting.

“These serious irregularities have, in fact, worsened and, in the process, the credibility and integrity of these elections have been significantly compromised,” he told a news conference.

The international observer mission – that included European Union and Commonwealth – described the vote as “well-managed, inclusive, transparent and competitive”.

Malawi’s 6.8 million voters also elected a new parliament and local government councillors in the 21 May vote.

