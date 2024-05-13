Lawyers plan mass demonstration to force authorities to table the 2023 Judicial Service Administration Bill

Delay to table the Judicial Service Administration Bill 2023 and the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2023 in Parliament, has irked lawyers who are contemplating of demonstrating in quest to force the authorities to expedite the process.

The lawyers argue the ministry of Justice is playing tricks by failing to simply adhere to their agreed roadmap adopted by all stakeholders in November last year.

Currently, the Malawi Law Society has revamped its advocacy initiatives to ensure the draft bills are brought in parliament during the July 2024 sitting.

On Friday MLS met with legal practitioners in Blantyre who agreed to go for the demos against the ministry to push to fulfill the whole process including taking the bills to parliament.

The issue of Malawi Law Society organizing demonstration now seems to be gaining momentum as this was also agreed by its Central Region Chapter during a similar meeting on May 6.

Speaking after the meeting Lawyer Alfred Majamanda emphasized that the lawyers are just fighting for the plight of the common man and that its high time to take the advocacy to another lever.

“The importance of this bill cannot be over emphasized that is why the lawyers feel its high time we explore other alternatives that will push the authorities to table the bill in parliament come July as that will be a milestone in our judicial system,” said Majamanda.

On his part Chairperson of the MLS-JSC Bill Advisory Team Ralph Mhone emphasized on the need for the public to equally join in the fight of getting the bills to parliament as the laws are there for everyone to benefit.

“The proposal for demonstration is really getting momentum as this was also spoken during the Lilongwe meeting, however will have to consolidate all the views and map the way forward on the same, “said Mhone.

Initially, the bills that among other aim at promoting transparency and accountability in the appointment, execution of duties, transfer, discipline and removal of judicial officer were to be tabled in the November 2023 sitting

