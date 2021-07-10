Leader of Opposition appoints DPP ‘shadow cabinet’ in Parliament

Malawi’s opposition leader Kondwani Nankhumwa has appointed a ‘shadow cabinet’ in Parliament, which the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara communicated to the House on Friday, July 9, 2021.

In her communication to the House, the Speaker wrote: “Honourable Members, I wish to inform the House that the Democratic Progressive Party has submitted to my office a Shadow cabinet.

“Let me take this opportunity to congratulate all Honourable Members appointed in this shadow Cabinet and wish them success”.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament confirmed on Saturday that he had appointed a shadow cabinet whose core responsibility would be to appraise the government’s performance on specific policy areas.

“The role of the opposition in Parliament in a democracy is to scrutinise the policies and actions of government. The opposition is supposed to hold the President and his government accountable to the people that elected them.

“For example, Parliament recently passed the 2021/22 national budget authorising government to spend K1.9 trillion on social services and social and economic development projects. It is the duty of the opposition to track down each and every penny and ensure that taxpayers’ money is used in a prudent manner, to the benefit of the people and not for the benefit of a few individuals in government,” said Nankhumwa, adding that in the case of the national budget, for example, the DPP shadow ministers will be closely monitoring and scrutinising the way public money is used by a ministry headed by a relevant cabinet minister.

“Indeed, it will be the duty of our shadow minister of health to ensure that resources allocated towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic are used for the intended purpose especially that we are dealing with the lives of Malawians in this case, and so on,” said Nankhumwa, who also serves as DPP Vice President for the Southern Region.

Members of DPP shadow ministers are as follows:

1. Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP

2. Minister of Defence, Francis Phiso, MP

3. Deputy Minister of Defence, Santigo Phiri, MP

4. Minister of Economic Planning & Development, Shadrick Namalomba, MP

5. Deputy Minister, Chipiliro Mpinganjira, MP

6. Minister of Public Sector Reforms, Owen Chomanika, MP

7. Deputy Minister​Julius Mwase, MP

8. Minister of Disaster Management, Charles Mchacha, MP

9. Deputy Minister, Benedicto Chambo, MP

10. Minister of Agriculture, George Million, MP

11. Deputy Minister, Franseca Masamba, MP

12. Minister of Finance, Joseph Mwananveka, MP

13. Deputy Minister, Raymond Nkhata, MP

14. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Geoge Thapatula Chaponda, MP

15. Deputy Minister, Bertha Ndewele, MP

16. Minister of Gender Community Development & Social Welfare, Mary Navicha, MP

17. Deputy Minister, Martha Mzomera Ngwira, MP

18. Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi, MP

19. Deputy Minister, Esther Majaza, MP

20. Minister of Justice,​Bright Msaka, MP

21. Deputy Minister, Yusuf Nthenda, MP

22. Minister of Education, Susuwele Banda, MP

23. Deputy Minister, Lyana Tambala, MP

24. Minister of Health, Chimwemwe Chipungu, MP

25. Deputy Minister, Mary Mpanga, MP

26. Minister of Energy, Mathews Ngwale, MP

27. Deputy Minister, Kennedy Kachingwe, MP

28. Minister of Lands, Noel Lipipa, MP

29. Deputy Minister, Bester Awali, MP

30. Minister of Trade, Gladys Ganda, MP

31. Deputy Minister, Denis Namachekecha, MP

32. Minister of Civic Education & National Unity, Victoria Kingston, MP

33. Deputy Minister, Damson Chimalira, MP

34. Minister of Forestry & Natural Resources, Welani Chilenga, MP

35. Deputy Minister, Daudi Chikwanje, MP

36. Minister of Youth & Sports, Victor Musowa, MP

37. Deputy Minister, Thoko Tembo, MP

38. Minister of Industry, Jappie Mhango, MP

39. Deputy Minister, Chifundo Makande, MP

40. Minister of Mining,​Sameer Suleman, MP

41. Deputy Minister, Grace Kwerepeta, MP

42. Minister of Information, Mark Botomani, MP

43. Deputy Minister, Ishmael Rashid Grant, MP

44. Mister of Transport & Public Works, Ralph Jooma, MP

45. Deputy Minister, Robert Mwina, MP

46. Minister of Local Government,​Ben Phiri, MP

47. Deputy Minister, Nick Masebo, MP

48. Minister of Labour,​Martha Chanjo Lunji, MP

49. Deputy Minister, Joseph Nomale, MP

50. Minister of Tourism & Culture, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, MP

51. Deputy Minister,​Lonnie Chijere Phiri, MP

Nankhumwa told Nyasa Times in an interview that the DPP shadow cabinet members would soon be undergoing orientation training in their new roles and responsibilities. He disclosed that an international donor has already committed to fund the exercise but he refused to identify the donor “as it is premature to do so”.

One of the appointed shadow ministers (Trade) and Nsanje Lalanje parliamentarian Gladys Ganda “sincerely thanked DPP leadership for honouring me and Nsanje Lalanje constituency with a shadow Trade ministerial position”.

“I promise to work with all DPP members and Malawians of goodwill to achieve the expected goals,” said Ganda, who was recently re-elected as Chair for the Budget and Finance Committee Parliament.

