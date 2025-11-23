Leadership Shake-up at Egenco: Liabunya Returns Amid Controversy

The Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) has witnessed a dramatic leadership U-turn with the reappointment of former Chief Executive Officer William Liabunya, two years after his contract expired.

Liabunya, who left the parastatal at the end of 2023, confirmed yesterday that he has officially reported back to work following his reappointment last Thursday. “I feel happy, having first been acquitted [in a court case] and then getting re-appointed,” Liabunya said in a telephone interview.

The court case in question saw Liabunya, along with former company secretary Videlia Mluwira and director of finance Orphan Chisasa, accused of stealing K3.4 billion, money laundering, and abuse of office. The trio was acquitted last week by Blantyre Magistrate’s Court after the State failed to produce evidence.

The allegations stemmed from a forensic audit initiated by the previous government, probing Egenco’s handling of machinery damage at Kapichira Hydro Power Station caused by Cyclones Gombe and Ana. The prolonged delays in restoring power led to persistent blackouts across the country and sparked public outrage. Liabunya and Mluwira had previously been sent on forced leave in October 2023 pending the audit, though an Industrial Relations Court injunction blocked the move.

In Liabunya’s absence, director of operations Maxon Chitawo was appointed acting CEO and later permanently filled the role. However, the new Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration has now seconded Chitawo to Mzuzu University as a lecturer, clearing the way for Liabunya’s comeback.

Liabunya’s return signals a bold reversal by the government, raising questions about continuity, accountability, and the influence of political transitions on key parastatals. Critics argue that the revolving door at Egenco reflects deeper governance challenges and may affect public confidence in the electricity sector.

For Liabunya, however, it is a chance to continue from where he left off, now with a clean slate and the backing of the current administration.

