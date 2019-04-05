Leagues excited over Jappie’s K7.5m volleyball sponsorship

Regional volleyball leagues are grateful of the K7.5 million sponsorship that their Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) president Jappie Mhango has offered to organised league games in their respective regions.

Mhango, who is also Minister of Transport and Public Works, has give the sponsorship that each regional league should be allocated with K2.5 million, of which K1 million is for women and K1.5 for men’s category.

According to VAM general secretary Jairos Nkhoma, the tournament is to prepare Malawian teams for Zone VI Club Championship which VAM will host in December

“We urge you to play the games in league form and you can also forward us the schedule for the games,” Nkhoma told the teams.

Northern Region Volleyball League (NRVL) chairperson, Kafumu Nkhoma said the tournament will go a long way to keep the teams in shape as well as create an awareness amongst the youths to take up the sports seriously.

“Once again we thank Honorable Jappie Mhango for his continued support to the game of which he is the president and sponsor,”Nkhoma said. “Following his active involvement at all levels, the Northern Region is moving in the right direction as many teams from Karonga and along the lakeshore are being formed.

“We have also developed under 14 boys and girls who are really playing and improving day by day. For this tournament, we are going to make sure teams from the North should benefit from this sponsorship.

“The K2.5million that’s on offer is a lot of money and we really thank the Honorable Minster. So, on the 17th we have called all the team managers to come and be part of the planning. We are expecting not less than 18 teams for men and not less 10 teams for women.

“Teams that are very active are mostly 10 for men and around 6 for women. The champions in the men’s category are Moyale Troopers and for women are Katoto Queens.

“We are preparing well and as NRVL we are planning to send two men’s team and to women’s to represent us at the Zone VI Games. Our Moyale women’s team once took part in a Zone VI Club Championship,” Nkhoma said.

Southern Regional League’s vice-chairperson, Charles Mikundi said they shall call for a planning meeting very soon to strategize how best to administer the tournament.

“We will make an announcement for teams to register. There are a lot of teams that are still active from Chikwawa, Mwanza, Balaka, Zomba and Blantyre. With Vale National tournament we managed to identify new teams and we hope they will also participate in this League.”

Mikundi said SRVL fails to have a representative at the Zone VI Club Championship because of lack of sponsorship.

“It’s the responsibility of the team to be part of the championship. The league only identifies a team through qualifiers but normally teams without sponsorship fail to participate.

“At the moment, things are not as they were expected to be in terms of whether the sport is moving forward or not. We are not that active as a league but we are doing everything possible to put things in order. We will be meeting shortly to put our house in order,” he said.

