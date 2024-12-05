LEF Party President, Prophet Mbewe, Calls for Chakwera’s Resignation Amidst National Crisis

President of the Liberation for Economic Freedom (LEF) Party, Dr . Davide Mbewe has issued a scathing response to President Chakwera’s national address, delivered on November 27, 2024. Mbewe described the speech as lacking substance and leaving Malawians speechless.

Mbewe highlighted the alarming state of the nation, citing the hunger crisis, shortage of medicine, fertilizer, and fuel, which have crippled the economy and affected citizens’ livelihoods.

“People are dying from hunger, and others are forced to eat unhealthy and unsustainable food sources,” he emphasized.

The LEF Party president also criticized President Chakwera’s authoritarian tendencies, which have led to a dictatorship of one-party rule, suppressing citizens’ fundamental rights. Mbewe condemned the regional discrimination, use of violence against peaceful demonstrations, and the President’s dissemination of false information.

Mbewe demanded better leadership and a commitment to citizens’ welfare, calling for President Chakwera’s immediate resignation.

“He has failed us, and it is time for a change,” Mbewe declared.

This development comes as the LEF Party prepares for the 2025 elections, with plans to hold a major conference next year. Mbewe, a prominent figure in Malawi’s political landscape, has been vocal about his party’s vision for economic freedom and empowerment.

