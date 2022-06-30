Legislators distance themselves from Nankhumwa’s court injunction

Some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Parliamentarians on the list purportedly to have sought an injunction against the election of George Chaponda as Leader of the Opposition, have distanced themselves from the action taken, dealing a heavy blow to Kondwani Nankhumwa who sought the injunction.

One of the legislators who have spoken openly on the issue is Noel Lipipa of Blantyre City South.

“I am surprised that my name is appearing on the list. I have pleaded with the Kondwani Nankhumwa faction to remove my name from the list of Members of Parliament who sought the injunction. I was outside the country and was not contacted on the development,” said Lipipa.

So far, two other MPs have already distanced themselves from the injunction, according to some reports.

These include Phalombe north east MP Denis Namachekecha and Zomba Lisanjala MP Dr William Susuwele.

When contacted, Nankhumwa’s appointed Shadow Minister of Information Mark Botomani, said he could not immediately comment on the matter.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara on Wednesday expressed frustration with the infighting in the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying the leadership wrangle is affecting smooth running of parliamentary business.

Her frustration comes against a background of the failure by the Business Committee of Parliament, which comprises party leadership and decides business to be tackled, to start its meeting after DPP presented two chief whips from its two camps.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Nkhata Bay Central member of Parliament (MP) Symon Vuwa Kaunda, who was appointed by party president Peter Mutharika, and Nkhata Bay North West legislator Julius Chione Mwase representing the faction of embattled Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa turned up as chief whips for DPP.

Parliament settled for Chione Mwase after seeking legal advice from attorney general Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda.

