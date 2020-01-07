Let all children come unto the Lord – Bishop Mtumbuka

Karonga Diocese of the Catholic Church, Bishop Martin Mtumbuka has encouraged parents to take good care of their children.

He said this Sunday as part of Epiphany celebration event at St Joseph the Worker Cathedral in Karonga District whose theme was Children are Baptized and sent to preach the word.

“Parents should teach their children spiritual lessons, so that they should fear God when they grow up,” Mtumbuka said.

He warned that if parents neglect their duty to guide their children, other people may use them for wrong reasons such as being instruments of perpetrating violence.

Ironically, Karonga saw violent protests, mostly patronized by the youth last year, organised by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition asking Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jane Ansah to resign for purportedly mismanaging the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :