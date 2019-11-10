‘Let’s turn to God with prayer over political impasse’- Young Pastors Network

Young Pastors Network (YPN) has asked President of Malawi, Peter Mutharika, to call for nationwide prayers where citizens and political leaders should earnestly seek God, repent their sins, pray and fast for peace and unity in the country.

The call comes amid a protracted political impasse following the 21 May presidential election which opposition political parties, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM party, are disputing in the Constitutional Court.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) had declared Mutharika as winner of the election amid allegations of vote rigging, triggering months of violent protests in which the opposition led by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have been asking MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

Although the protests seem to have stopped for now, the tension remains high and YPN feels the protesters may return to the streets anytime because Ansah has not resigned.

Speaking to reporters in Lilongwe, YPN leadership comprising Webster Kameme (president), Felix Mbeye (Secretary General) and Filipina Kachingwe (committee member) said meaningful initiative to end the current impasse must start with the president himself.

“We are asking the president to set aside a day of prayers where we must come together as a nation irrespective of our religions and tribes to repent, reflect on our relationship with God and fast in order to restore peace and unity in the country,” Mbeye said while reading from a statement.

He added that nothing is impossible with God and assured Malawians that their wishes would be granted especially if they unite in prayer and truly seek God and his guidance.

Taking his turn, Kameme said it is sad that Malawi is losing her well-known warm heartedness and becoming lawlessness because of the current political impasse.

“As a nation who describe ourselves God fearing, we must indeed pray and demonstrate godliness more especially during this time. Let us stop venting anger on each other. Let us stop this violence. We must always promote peace,” said Kameme.

According to Mbeye and Kameme, YPN is also trying to organize nationwide prayers by mid December where President Mutharika, MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera and UTM party president Saulos Chilima will be invited.

The two also claim that their grouping has already met some political leaders for MCP and UTM party to initiate meaningful dialogue over the current political impasse.

YPN, which has a membership of about 200 young pastors across Malawi, aims at promoting youths involvement in efforts to promote peace, unity and good governance in the country.

The grouping’s call for prayers has come at a time when other quarters including Public Affairs Committee and former Head of State Bakili Muluzi have already tried initiating dialogue among the warring sides to end the political impasse.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :