Light plane makes emergency landing on river bank in Mzimba
A single engine light plane made an emergency landing on Saturday on a river bank in Mzimba after it developed a fault.
The plane made the emergency landing along Mzimba river at Katulunga village in chief Chindi’s area in the district.
There were no casualties as the only person on board, the pilot immediately left the place for Mzuzu to buy a spare part.
The unnamed pilot also said he would look for a mechanic to fix the problem.
The plane attracted multitudes of people who had gone to see the small plane in the rural area.
