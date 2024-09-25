Likoma is not for sale and will not be sold, Govt reassures Malawians

The Ministry of Tourism has categorically denied allegations that the government is selling Likoma Island, reassuring the public that the island is off-limits to any potential buyers.

Contrary to recent media reports, the government maintains that Likoma Island is a prized national asset that will not be sold to any individual or entity.

“The allegations that Likoma Island is being sold are baseless and misleading,” said a statement released by Ministry of Tourism principal secretary Chancy Simwaka. “The government is committed to preserving the island’s natural beauty and cultural heritage for the benefit of all Malawians.”

Instead, the government is seeking investors to develop the island’s tourism potential through the Likoma Activity Centre project, valued at $263 million. The project aims to enhance the tourism experience with an aquarium, jetty, casino, luxurious hotel, running tracks, waste management facilities, cruise ship, expanded airport runway, and terminal retail shops.

The Ministry of Tourism has been engaging with potential investors, including Augustus GmbH, which has expressed interest in investing in tourism, agriculture, mining, security, and health on the island.

However, any investment must adhere to Malawi’s laws and policies, including the Land (Amendment) Act of 2022, which prohibits selling land to non-Malawians.

“The government will ensure that any investment on Likoma Island is legally acceptable, sustainable, and beneficial to Malawians, especially local communities,” added Simwaka.

The reassurance comes as a relief to residents and stakeholders who had expressed concerns over the island’s potential sale.

