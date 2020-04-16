Lilongwe Asian community donates Covid-19 prevention items to Malawi army

The Lilongwe Asian Business Community (Labc) has donated assorted items and drugs to Malawi Defence Force (MDF) hospital at Kamuzu Barracks to assist the military in the prevention of Covid-19.

Presenting the materials on Thursday, Labc chairperson Mazoor Bheda said they are committed to helping tackle the virus pandemic in the country.

Bheda presented the items which included protective gear, chlorine, sanitizers, buckets and assorted medical drugs worth K3 million.

Labc also donated literature in English and Chichewa to help create awareness about the outbreak.

Receiving the donation, Dr Chitsa Banda commended the Asian community for their support.

“This is a timely donation and we will ensure that the materials are put to good use,” he said.

The donation to MDF comes after the Asian community in Lilongwe also donated beddings and protective equipment to Bwaila Hospital Isolation Centre.

The donation was in response from the Office of the Office of Director of Health and Social Services, which requested for support from the private sector and people of goodwill to furnish the isolation centre.

Speaking in an interview, Labc vice chairperson Abdullah Master said the Community will continue mobilizing more resources for donation to other public health facilities in the country.

He said they want to complement the efforts of government and other stakeholders in the fight against coronavirus disease.

There has been a huge support pouring from the Asian community during this Covid-19 crisis

In Mzuzu, the Asian Business Community also donated various items worth K2 million to hospitals, police and the army to help them prevent the coronavirus.

Ash Rashid Bano said group is now planning to go in remote areas to give civic education to people.

