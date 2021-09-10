Lilongwe City Council rolls out K97m streetlights project

September 10, 2021 Alfred Chauwa-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has embarked on a K97 million street lights project, a development that is likely to add glamour and splendor to Malawi’s capital.

The council’s Director of Engineering Julius Tsogolani said the project will implement the project using its own generated resources.

Tsogolani said the lights will be installed in various places and roads within the city.

He said currently the contractor, GY imports and Exports, is erecting polls along various roads of the city.

“The design of the solar system is so different with the old ones and everything is in built for security purposes,” he said.

The city’s Mayor Juliana Kaduya said street lights will help to deal crime, especially at night.

“There has been a lot of cases of theft happening in the city, especially at night. We believe these street lights will help to deal with this problem. We are just urging communities to help curbing vandalism,” she said.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2021.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
TICIA Counselling Centre announces September intake for Certificate in Counselling and Psychotherapy

A consortium of Ticia Counselling Centre, DMI-St John the Baptist University and the Ministry of Health and Population has announced...

Close