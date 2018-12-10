Lilongwe Mayor Bikoko’s Madison Holdings celebrates 10thanniversary; Boasts of employing over 4 000

Madison Holdings Limited, whose owner and chief executive officer is the Mayor of Lilongwe City of Malawi, Councillor Dr. Desmond Bikoko, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday night, boasting that it has helped over 4,000 people to find employment in the last decade.

Bikoko and his wife celebrates Madison Holdings anniversary

The celebration, held at Eden Estate on the outskirt of the Capital City, was patronised by business executives and captains and Bikoko described the past 10 years as being very productive and fruitful for for the company which began as a mere car hire company in 2008.

“We wanted to celebrate those 10 years with our clients and partners for we owe all this success to them,” he said.

Madison Holdings Limited is into management, recruitment, business advisory, fleet management, real estate and recently acquired Exploit University to its business portfolio.

The conglomerate’s services are highly favoured by many other companies and organisations.

He by employing over 4,000 people enables them to contribute to the development of the country’s economy through paying tax.

“Of course, the biggest challenge with businesses such as ours and several others, is that banks are too hard to bail us out with loans. Banks need to open up to businesses, especially small and medium enterprises for these are what help drive the economy.”

He said he looks forward to Madison Holdings becoming a much bigger and even more reliable company in the next 10 years.

Some of the companies Madison Holdings Limited has rendered its services to include Airtel, MTL, Alliance One, Unilever and CDH.

One of Madison Holdings longtime business partner and managing director for East and Connections, Chauncey Maulidi wished the conglomerate the best as it celebrates its 10 years of existence, saying it is an emerging giant that anyone can trust to strike deals with.

