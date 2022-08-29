Lilongwe Mayor Richard Banda launches Red Star Campaign

Lilongwe City Council on Monday launched a red star campaign which is aimed at bringing back sanity within the city, which is in line with President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera vision of repairing broken systems.

Briefing journalists soon after the launch, the City’s Mayor Councilor Richard Banda said the council will ensure that this campaign should materialize this time around.

Banda said it is true that the same campaign failed to materialize in the past because it faced some resistance from the business community.

Banda said its not making sense that the council can just change the face of the roads in the city leaving out the buildings in dilapidated state.

“We cannot only change the roads infrastructures but even buildings and this time around we will make sure we enforce this campaign. As we are talking our team has already consulted the business community on this,” said Banda.

Lilongwe Town Hall has been marked yellow meaning will not be demolished but be maintained because the structure is under Department of Antiquities.

“Currently we are looking on all buildings in Old time estimated to be around 130 which will be affected by this campaign,” he added.

Since President Chakwera took over power from Peter Mutharika, Lilongwe has registered tremendous developments and in September last year President Chakwera launched a K19.5 billion Kenyatta Drive capacity improvement project.

President Chakwera said the upgrading of roads and implementation of many other projects will create more jobs for citizens, that will in turn empower them economically.

The President also said Lilongwe deserves better attention just like any other place, which need to make Lilongwe clean and it is a role of everyone.

The president then warned those involved in corrupt practices and continue breaking laws of the land that justice will take its course.

The Mzimba Street and Kenyatta Drive, which connects Lilongwe Old town and City Centre, will be upgraded to six lanes roads.

Kenyatta road starts from Parliament roundabout, through Bisnowaty past Tsoka market near Constantini to Shoprite in Area 3.

The road upgrading, is in line with the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS III) 2018 and Transport Master Plan 2018, the MW2063 launched in 2021 which are recent policy documents that articulate issues related to both economic growth and development in the transport sector.

With funding from Malawi government, through the Ministry of Transport, the road is being constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company, with Roads Authority as implementing agency, under the supervision of David Consulting Engineers.

