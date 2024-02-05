Lilongwe Motor Show returns for fourth edition

Malawi’s premier automotive event, the Lilongwe Motor Show returns for its fourth edition in June this year, organisers have confirmed.

The much awaited Motor Show will once again bring together a diverse range of exhibitions from across the country.

A press statement signed by Lilongwe Motor Show Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alinane Andrew Njolomole says the event will take place on June 1 at t the BICC Malawi Square.

Building on the success of its previous editions, this year’s show is set to be a grand celebration of automobiles, featuring exhibitions, demonstrations, spins, raffles, and family entertainment.

“As we celebrate the fourth edition of the Lilongwe Motor Show, we invite car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and families to join us for a day of excitement, discovery, and automotive passion,” reads the statement in part.

The Motor show is a corporate event aimed at meeting marketing needs for participating brands whilst positioning their brand statements to a unique demographic of corporate, entrepreneurs and contractors.

