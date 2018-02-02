Limbe Leaf donates K6.5 million learning materials to Mangochi schools

Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited on Friday donated learning materials and sanitary pads worth K6.5 million to selected schools in Mangochi to facilitate better learning and promote girl education.

Limbe Leaf positively responded to a request by DREAM project implemented by One Community, a project focusing on reducing vulnerability of adolescent girls and young women, by donating learning materials and sanitary pads.

Limbe Leaf Corporate Affairs Coordinator Irene Kumwenda said during the handover ceremony at Chipalamawamba Primary school in Mangochi that Limbe Leaf has for years been supporting the education sector in the country through various ways.

“Limbe Leaf has been constructing school blocks, teacher’s houses, providing teaching and learning materials and also sponsoring sports in schools. Limbe Leaf realizes the importance of education to the economic development of a country. No country can develop without substantial investment in human capital hence our donation which is worth K6.5 million,” said Kumwenda.

She hailed DREAM Project – One Community for promoting and supporting girl education through its ‘Girls Go!’ clubs which has seen young girls who dropped out of school due to early marriages going back to school.

“This donation also symbolizes the start of our long term relationship with DREAM project – One Community. Limbe Leaf believes in creating synergies for greater impact in areas where we operate,” said Kumwenda.

One Community Deputy Chief of Party Thoko Mwapasa thanked Limbe Leaf for the donation saying it will go a long way in motivating more girls to go back to school.

In her remarks she commended the impact One Community project has had in bringing back girls to schools. She believes the partnership with private companies like Limbe Leaf will complement their social reproductive & health efforts and motivate girls to return to school.

A representative of District Education Manager’s (DEM) office in Mangochi Joyce Osman hailed Limbe Leaf and One Community for the donation saying girls will be motivated to do well in school.

Among the items donated include English, Mathematical and Social & Environmental science text books, mathematical instruments, pens, lead pencils, hard cover books, erasers, sharpeners and sanitary pads for adolescent girls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :