Linda Kasenda retires from international football

Skippers Senior FC striker Linda Kasenda has stunned soccer lovers in the country by announcing his retirement from international football.

In a letter dated 3rd January 2020 addressed to the National Women Football Committee and copied to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and her club Skippers F.C, Kasenda wrote: “I hereby write to inform you of my decision to retire from the Malawi Women National Football Team with effect from 3rd January 2020”.

The veteran striker who has had an illustrious 15 year football career said she has decided to close the curtain in order to give room to upcoming super stars.

She further thanked FAM for giving her an opportunity to dawn the Malawi jersey as well as all the people who took part in sharpening her football career.

Kasenda has been a star both on local and international scene.

She made headlines last year when she hammered eight goals in a 13-0 thrashing of Comoros Islands at Gelvandale Stadium during Cosafa Women’s Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, South Africa.

