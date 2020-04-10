Linga Dam construction registers good progress: Minister Mchacha impressed

Over 10 000 youth in the districts of Nkhatabay and Nkhotakota are expected to benefit from an ambitious project called Agriculture Infrastructure and Youth in Agribusiness, thanks to Malawi government.

This has been disclosed after Minister of Irrigation and Water Development Charles Mchacha toured the construction site of Linga Dam in Nkhatabay.

Among other things the project which is currently in phase 1 is set to increase area under Irrigation by one thousand nine hundred forty five (1940) hectares for both Linga and Dwambazi in Nkhotakota.

Speaking after inspecting the project Mchacha accompanied by his Deputy Eshter Majaza said unemployment amongst the youth remains a challenge in Malawi hence the project has come at opportune time.

“I’m told this project its specific objectives among others is to expand opportunities in Agriculture and agri-business to rural youth, this is a good development considering that unemployment levels amongst the youth is very high” Mchacha said.

Mchacha said he is impressed with the progress made especially with the construction of two large scale irrigation schemes that will enhance youth participation in agribusiness.

“Our President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has been championing a number of interventions aimed at transforming lives of young people in Malawi including those in rural areas hence this project I believe it’s a game changer for youth of Nkhatabay and Nkhotakota,” he said.

In his remarks Senior Chief Fukamapiri of Nkhatabay hailed President Mutharika’s government for the project.

The construction of Linga dam once completed is expected to irrigate one thousand hectares.

The Agriculture Infrastructure and Youth in agribusiness project has four components namely irrigation infrastructure and catchment management, value addition and youth entrepreneurship in agriculture, agro-coorporative development for employability and project management.

