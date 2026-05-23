Lingadzi Police to Hold Fundraising Dinner for Patrol Vehicles

Malawi Police Service’s Lingadzi Police Station will on June 5, 2026 host a fundraising dinner at Bingu International Convention Centre aimed at raising money for additional patrol vehicles and security equipment.

Internal documents seen by Nyasa Times reveal that the station is struggling with serious mobility challenges that are affecting its ability to respond effectively to crime and public safety concerns.

Lingadzi Police Station, one of the largest policing stations in Lilongwe, oversees nine police units but currently operates with inadequate transport resources to cover its vast policing area.

According to the documents, the fundraising initiative is part of efforts to strengthen safety and security through community participation and support.

“In an effort to enhance safety and security within the Lingadzi policing area, the committee is mobilising resources from well-wishers who can positively contribute to this initiative,” reads part of the document.

The document further states that the initiative is in line with community policing principles, which encourage residents and stakeholders to work together with the police in creating a safer environment.

Officials say increasing crime levels and growing public safety demands, coupled with limited operational resources, have negatively affected response times and weakened public confidence and cooperation with law enforcement.

Through the fundraising drive, Lingadzi Community Policing hopes to acquire five additional patrol vehicles, wireless communication equipment, and other essential security gear to improve operations.

Currently, the station reportedly relies on a single operational vehicle to cover a large area, a situation authorities say has greatly limited patrol operations and delayed emergency responses.

The documents also indicate that the station has been depending on community engagement initiatives, self-generated income, partnerships, and capacity-building efforts to sustain operations, but these measures have not been enough to close existing service delivery gaps.

Organisers are therefore appealing to companies, institutions, and individuals to support the initiative by sponsoring a vehicle at K85 million, contributing towards vehicle procurement costs, donating security equipment, or attending the fundraising dinner.

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