Lions, MAFCO in courtship with banks

Military super league sides, Red Lions and MAFCO Football Clubs, have finally secured kit sponsorship ahead of kick off of the 2022 TNM Super League season this Saturday.

National Bank of Malawi are the 2022 kit sponsors for Zomba based Red Lions. The Bank through its Zomba Service Centre Manager, Maureen Gwembere, presented a cheque of 3.5 million Kwacha to the Lions on Monday at Top Field Ground inside Cobbe Barracks.

The money will be used to purchase the kits and brand them National Bank.

Gwembere said the bank responded to the soldiers’ request without thinking twice because of the cordial relationship that has always been there between the two sides.

“There has always been a good working relationship between us as a bank and soldiers from Cobbe Barracks. This is what basically prompted us to respond quickly and positively to their call for kit sponsorship,” explained Gwembere.

Red Lions Deputy Publicity Secretary, Joy Khakona, told Nyasa Times that the Red Lions family was so grateful to the kind and timely gesture by National Bank of Malawi.

“As Red Lions, we are so happy. You are aware that beginning this season, TNM will no longer purchase jerseys for clubs. This is a welcome development that will motivate our players, officials as well as supporters,” Khakona said.

In Salima, it is yet another bank that has come out to sponsor MAFCO Football Club. NBS Bank are kit sponsors for the club following a ceremony that took place at MAFCO Officers’ Mess.

Vice Chairperson for the club, Captain Cydrick Chisale, said the support by NBS Bank was testimony that the corporate world is interested in investing in MAFCO FC following another sponsorship of football boots by AKN General Dealers two weeks ago.

“This is a long-term relationship and we are extremely grateful for the support. NBS has supported us before and will continue supporting us. Plans are underway that we produce replica jerseys branded NBS and our supporters will be informed when the jerseys are ready,” remarked Captain Chisale.

Speaking on behalf of NBS Bank, Senior Cluster Manager for central and northern regions, Dr Justin Chikaonda, said the bank critically supports efforts to commercialize the game hence the move to partner with a side that finished eighth in the league last season.

Meanwhile, fixtures show that MAFCO FC will kick off the league with a game against Blue Eagles on Saturday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe while Red Lions will host Silver Strikers at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

