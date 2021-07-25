Lions out of FDH Bank Cup

Super League side Red Lions was on Friday sent packing out of the prestigious FDH Bank Cup by a regional league side Rumphi United at Mzuzu Stadium.

The two sides kept sizing each other up until 20 minutes when Red Lions won a corner which did not even help them get a goal.

There was tussling, turning and twisting but neither side dominated play. Rumphi United’s very first attempt at Red Lions goal was in the 40th minute.

Rumphi United then settled into the game and it was Waliko Chaula who kept causing problems for the Lions’ defence. It was 0-0 at half time but Rumphi United was the best team of the half as they forced the Lions to play too deep in their own half.

In the second half, Rumphi United continued with their dominance in the game.

After 55 minutes it was likely that Rumphi United were going to get a goal as they had created a good number of scoring opportunities than their opponents. The Zomba based soldiers were forced to defend in their large numbers.

Ironically, it was the Lions who scored first after 58 minutes through a Humphreys Minandi corner kick. Midfielder Chikoti Chirwa hit post from long range after 60 minutes as the Reds were looking for a second goal.

Coach Jimmy Butao for Rumphi United rested Foster Kayenda and and Wellington Mkandawire as he introduced fresh legs of Phillimon Zgovu and Trouble Kajani after 68 minutes.

The substitute, Trouble Kajani, equalised for Rumphi United six minutes before full time.

90 minutes remained elusive and the match had to be decided on penalties.

