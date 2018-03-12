Lipipa conceeds Bullets on knifedge over Nyasa takeover

Former Nyasa Big Bullets chairperson Noel Lipipa has been told to explain how the club’s takeover by cigarette manufacturers, Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) was effected without signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Lipipa concedes there were indeed some challenges surrounding the deal, according to what he has been quoted in the local press.

“There are a lot of things that were indeed not followed…tiri pampeni abwana.

“There are a lot of shortcuts being applied by the other side and when some of us raise such issues, we are being deemed as confusionists, but I will stand by the truth and I will tell club members everything that they need to know. Otherwise, things are getting out of hand and the situation is not healthy for the team,” said Lipipa as quoted by The Nation.

Lipipa, who is now the club’s director responsible for sales and marketing, is being asked to release documents pertaining to the transfer of administration and ensure that it is adhered to and enforced by a binding legal agreement.

The club’s former general secretary Harold Fote and former executive committee member Leo Kambalame are e demanding public scrutiny of the take over document.

