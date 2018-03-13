Livingstonia Synod insists Malawi govt being obstinate, maintains concerns on nepotism and quota system

Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Livingstonia Synod on Sunday conducted an induction of Synod’s moderator the Reverend John Gondwe with an attack on some government policies it argued are marginalising people on ethnic and regional backgrounds.

The synod’s general secretary the Reverend Levi Nyondo, speaking during the induction at Katawa, accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led administration of being nepotistic.

Nyondo also said the administration is obstinate and not listening to voices of reason.

He accused government of arrogantly promoting the equitable selection of students into public universities and other institutions of higher learning as examples of policies framed to marginalise some sections of people based on their ethnic and regional backgrounds.

The policy, popularly known as the quota system, was introduced during the rule of former president Bingu wa Mutharika.

“The Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP maintains its stand on quota system policy. We say no to quota system. It is aimed at dividing this country; and, as such, we say away with quota system in the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit. We want merit in this country,” he said.

He asked legislators from the north in attendance – Khumbo Kachali (Mzimba South West), Mzuzu City’s Leonard Njikho and Karonga Central’s Franck Mwenifumbo – to raise the issues in Parliament and to the media “because government is too arrogant. It doesn’t listen.”

Nyondo also said the synod is opposed to the promotion of same-sex marriages and abortion.

He also deplored the rising cases of corruption in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

In his remarks, Mwenifumbo supported the synod on quota system, saying it should be abolished.

Mwenifumbo also appeared to support the synod on nepotism, saying “the national cake is not shared with us”.

Government spokesman Nicholas Dausi refused to engage on verbal tirade with the church.

