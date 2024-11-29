Lower Shire social media influencer, Nthanda Mwezi, to hold vigils demanding development in area

A historic vigil is in the offing as youthful governance and accountability advocate Nthanda Mwedzi is demanding explanation on the infrastructure status in the Lower Shire.

Mwedzi is a known social media influencer who uses new media platforms to hold to account duty bearers on socioeconomic challenges like hunger situation affecting communities down states.

But in the latest episode; Mwedzi is stepping her boots on the ground. She is going to Roads Authority to physically stage a vigil to demand explanation on: Chapananga Road, Miseu Folo Bridge, Gwanda Chakuamba Highway and Sidik Mia Highway in Chikwawa district and Mtayamoyo Bridge in Nsanje district.

Mtayamoyo Bridge on Shire River remains unfixed over 15 years after being washed away while Miseu Four Bridge is now being shun by motorists for its poor condition just in its’ year of construction.

Coincidentally all these roads and bridges have been on the radar of President Lazarus Chakwera and Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola-Banda both having committed in Parliament about fixing Chapananga road and Mtayamoyo Bridge.

In his Sona when opening the 2024/25 national budget Chakwera singled out quality road network and accessible transport system as among key pillars for facilitating national development.

Simplex Chithyola-Banda in presenting the 2024/25 National Budget Statement told Parliament the Gwanda Chakuamba and Sidik Mia Highways would start within the budget year. However, to date; there remains nothing on the ground to show.

Mwedzi says; it is the absence of action on the ground that has triggered her into staging a vigil at Roads Authority Headquarters in Lilongwe to demand explanation.

“I’m seeking response on whether there’s a silent policy to deny Nsanje and Chikwawa quality road network because all these roads am mentioning are strategic and you can have a district or districts without conditional roads or bridges,” she observed.

Her most fear now is the rain season when water runs fast on Shire River to make the river impossible for boats, which have become the only means of transport in the absence of the washed away bridge.

The same, Mwedzi says applies for Miseu Folo; a bridge less than two years old and now already being shun by motorists due to its shaky condition.

“Thus I cannot stand aside and watch when the situation is getting desperate by the day. I want to understand what is being done about this situation and I also want to appreciate why a contractor was allowed to construct a short lifespan bridge on the M1 like Miseu Folo Bridge,” she said.

Mwedzi, in her 20s is loved in popular in the Lower States for being the voice of the voiceless having taken her activism to duty bearers in pursuit of socioeconomic just for the benefit of communities in Nsanje and Chikwawa.

Months ago; her alarm-bell on social media about the hunger situation triggered action from Members of Parliament, NGOs and well-wishers who mobilized resources particularly food items for the food insecure households.

“However, for the poor condition of roads, I have to physically go to Roads Authority to bring this matter to their attention because the status of roads in Nsanje and Chikwawa districts is now getting hopeless by the day.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!