LUANAR Students wins K2.5m First Prize in Digital Innovation Challenge

Two Irrigation Engineering students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) have won K2.5million in the prestigious Digital Innovation Challenge held as part of this year’s International Youth Day celebrations.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, was held at Mgodi Primary School in Machinga under the theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.”

Martin Chirwa and Gracian Bistance received a cash prize for their innovative project, Kalima M’madzi, an automated, phone-controlled hydroponic system designed to increase agricultural efficiency.

The smart system optimizes climate control, water usage, and labor costs by leveraging Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Chirwa, Kalima M’madzi promotes soil-less crop production and real-time environmental monitoring through its AI module, which diagnoses crop health and ensures optimal growth conditions.

“The prize money will be used to build a larger greenhouse, which will serve as a learning center for farmers, students, and the youth,” he said.

LUANAR’s Director of Research and Outreach, Dr. Sam Katengeza, praised the students’ achievement, saying it reflects the university’s commitment to addressing agricultural challenges through innovation.

He noted that the project was first identified during LUANAR’s Innovation and Talents Day and expressed pride in seeing it gain national recognition.

Along with the cash prize, the students will receive mentorship from industry experts and attend skills development workshops.

