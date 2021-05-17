Machinga Catholic parish given 21 days to vacate ‘Muslim territory’
A disagreement has ensued between Catholics and Muslims around Mosiya Village in the eastern lakeshore district of Machinga, as the latter has demanded that the former vacate their territory within 21 days.
Nyasa Times has learnt that the misunderstanding is as a result of the Catholic church’s barring the wearing of hijabs in their primary schools.
Yusuf Bwanali, 32, said it was “irritating” that their children, especially girls, were not being accorded a chance to respect what the holy teachings of Islam prescribe for them.
“And yet this is a Muslim territory. Islam is like a culture here. If they [Catholic church] don’t want to respect that then they should leave our community,” said Bwanali.
The Muslim community has since asked the local Mpiri Catholic Parish to cease their operations, according to a letter Nyasa Times has seen.
In their letter addressed to the parish priest, and copied to various stakeholders including including government, the community decribed the restriction on hijabs in Christian schools—including Catholic—as “discriminatory and a disgrace” to them considering that they are a mainly Muslim community.
“We will use whatever means to force the Church to move its Parish in the area, especially if it fails to bow down to our demand,” reads the letter in part.
Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) secretary general, Henry Saindi, while confirming the development, asked members of Catholic church in Machinga to remain calm.
He said the Church in Malawi had since referred the matter to the multi-faith religious body the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) while Ministry of Education spokesperson, Chikondi Chimala, said his ministry was waiting for PAC to come up with a resolution on the matter.
Issues of dressing and make up have been an issue in Malawi schools for sometime. Not long ago, members of the Rastafarian community also wanted their wards to keep their dreadlocks in public primary and secondary schools.
The issue has not been resolved up-to-date.
According to a National Statistics Office (NSO) 2018 census, there are two-majority-Muslim districts, Mangochi (72.6 percent) and Machinga (66.9 percent) which account for more than half of all Muslims in Malawi.
My Muslim Brothers and Sisters, I am your brother who’s a Christian, will you allow me to enter through the gates of Mosque and worship with you with shoes on my feet?
Can a Christian be allowed to go into the Mosque with shoes on? Definitely not. Let’s continue respecting each other’s religion. Just establish your own Islamic school to cater for your girls, period.
Musabweretse udani WA ku middle East kuno. We don’t want religious wars. It’s archaic.
Asilamu anzanga tiyeni timange ma school anthu , Chifukwa bmunyumba ya mwini saotcheramo mbewa, vuto lathu timakjala busy kumanga mizikiti instead of building schools,
To force the Catholics to leave Machinga is a violation of freedom of religion of the minority. Moslems should consider taking their children away from the Catholic schools.
..But if the Catholics cannot accept local children to attend their schools just because of their beliefs then I support the muslim brothers’ actions, fully.
This is laughable and pathetic. Why can’t the Muslims build their own schools to enable them do whatever their faith demands? In addition, there is no Muslim nor Christian territory in Malawi.
Izizi nde zachamba. Chidule, ingomangani anu ma school kuti mudzichita nao zomwe mufuna.
The issue very simple and just allow to wear hijab.
These schools are run with my tax and wearing hijab is not against any law.
Those who say they should build there own, they are missing the point and moreover the land which they built the school were given to them in good faith.
Then now they should not pretend that they are clever.