MACRA rolls out ‘National Addressing System’

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has rolled out a National Addressing System (NAS) to all the districts in the country and currently the Districts have post codes.

This was disclosed in Blantyre at a stakeholders engagement meeting which was conducted by MACRA in conjunction with Real Estate which was also the opening workshop of the code yanga real estate.

Speaking during the ceremony, MACRA Director of Postal and E- Commerce, Kondwani Kachika says they have just finalizing street naming and soon will embark on house numbering.

“A lot of work has been done and the implementation started in 2018 following the research we conducted in the Cities and towns in the country when realize the need,” explained Kachika.

He further said that the response is very encouraging as the directives they are giving are adhered to.

On his part, President for the Malawi Institute of Physical Planners who is also a lecturer at Malawi Business of Applied Sciences(MUBAS), Gilbert Chilinde said Malawians have to embrace this as it will help people to smoothly find the location of their needs.

“The workshop is very significant as it will help in providing smooth business as a lot of estate agencies, banks and others to locate those that needs services or provide the services,” said Chilinde.

He further applauded MACRA for organizing the workshop that bring together stakeholders to further understand the system and implement it properly.

Chilinde added that provision of services such as fire fighters, water, electricity and security are some the areas that needs NAS to be enhanced.

The workshop was organiser to impart and share on how good to implement the system.

