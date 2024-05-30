MACRA’s Revenue Assurance System will boost tax collection, says DG Suleman

Director General for Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Daud Suleman has announced the implementation of Revenue Assurance System (RAS) by the end of May 2024 which will support in revenue collection from operators.

Suleman made an announcement during a press briefing on Thursday in Lilongwe.

He told journalists that RAS will support revenue collection through enhancement of MACRA’s ability to accurately verify revenue and ensure all due taxes and fees from operators are properly accounted for.

“This system is a robust tool for detecting and preventing fraud in the billing processes, which will enhance the integrity and reliability of the country’s telecommunications sector,” explained Suleman.

MACRA will streamline revenue collection processes, reducing errors, increasing efficiency and promote a fair and competitive market environment, leading to better services and pricing for consumers with accurate billing.

In addition, the system will help to protect consumers through enhancement of fraud detection measures in order to from fraudulent billing practices.

MACRA has reached this milestone through dedicated efforts and strategic planning with meticulous management to ensure a smooth transition.

They have therefore reminded all operators on their integration responsibilities, where the Authority expects full compliance with integration obligations by the commencement date

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!